Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's sassy dance video will make your dull working day look better- Watch

Nora Fatehi recently has become the most followed Moroccan celebrity in the world on Instagram with a whopping 13 million followers. 

Nora Fatehi&#039;s sassy dance video will make your dull working day look better- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi's brilliant dancing skills are unmatched. The Moroccan beauty has over a period of time proved her mettle and wowed the audiences with her dance moves and stunning looks.

An avid social media user, Nora took to Instagram and posted a sassy dance video. Watch it here:

It will surely act as an energy booster for you on a dull working day. 

The actress-dancer recently has become the most followed Moroccan celebrity in the world on Instagram with a whopping 13 million followers. 

She has some incredible dance numbers like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' amongst others to her credit.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

 

