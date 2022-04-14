Mumbai: The much-anticipated Bollywood shaadi of superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally took place on April 14, not in some niche destination, but at their Bandra apartment with just family and close friends in attendance. Ranbir and Alia - or as their fans are calling them, Raalia - looked every bit elegant in matching ivory outfits. While there were speculations about the designer the duo will wear, Raalia were styled by Bollywood's go-to wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

But Alia ditched the traditional red and settled for ivory, as did her beau. According to the Instagram page of the brand 'Sabyasachi', Alia wore a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered hand-woven tissue veil. The bride paired the trousseau with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, which featured uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.

Ranbir wore an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery, the note on the brand's page further stated. The killangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featured uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace.

Alia, 29, posted a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir, 39, on Instagram post the wedding to announce that they had tied the knot in their balcony after dating for five years. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home... In our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special," the caption by Ranbir and Alia, read.

Among those who came in were Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor. From Alia's side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends and directors Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, industrialist Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani were also in attendance.

(With PTI inputs)

