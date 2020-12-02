Noted TV actor Shivkumar Verma on ventilator, CINTAA seeks funds for treatment

New Delhi: Veteran TV and film actor Shivkumar Verma has been admitted to a hospital and is afflicted with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The actor is currently put on ventilator, while he is also suspected to have contracted the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) through its official Twitter handle, asked for monetary help for the actor. CINTAA concerns itself with “the rights & welfare of its members in the entertainment industry”.

The tweet reads, “AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can.”



AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4MYcEtmBIN — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

The trade union body tagged Salman Khan, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar to extend help for Verma’s treatment.

The veteran actor has acted in the TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and movies like ‘Halla Bol’ amongst various others.