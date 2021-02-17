हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates 100 million views on her and Honey Singh‘s song ‘Saiyaan Ji’

Nushrratt Bharuccha said: "Saiyaan Ji is close to my heart as it is my first single music video with Honey Sir. This is our fourth song together, after 'Dil chori', 'Care ni karda' and 'Chote chote peg' and with the song now crossing 100 Million views, we have maintained our winning streak."

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates 100 million views on her and Honey Singh's song 'Saiyaan Ji'
Screengrab

Mumbai: Nushrratt Bharuccha notes how rapper Honey Singh's songs have always been a highlight in her career as an actress, and adds that featuring in the video of his new song 'Saiyaan Ji' has been special for her.

Nushrratt said: "Saiyaan Ji is close to my heart as it is my first single music video with Honey Sir. This is our fourth song together, after 'Dil chori', 'Care ni karda' and 'Chote chote peg' and with the song now crossing 100 Million views, we have maintained our winning streak."

"The fact that the song has become such a massive hit is an amazing hype for us," the actress added.

The actress recalls shooting just after lockdown for the song.

"The song is special to me as I shot for it right after lockdown was lifted. That time, I was in the middle of promoting 'Chhalaang', and was running from one activity to another, but somehow we fixed up dates and worked it out - even if it meant shooting for 18 hours a day," she recalled.

Nushrratt added: "We are all very elated with the result that we have delivered a blockbuster song!"

The actress has 'Hurdang', 'Janhit Mein Jaari' and 'Chhorii' coming up.

