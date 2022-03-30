Nushrratt Bharuccha raises temperature in pink dress, check out her latest photos

NEW DELHI: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has time and again has given the audiences major fashion inspiration. Her recent look in a pink satin dress is no different. The actress keeps treating her fans to pictures of herself wearing casual yet chic outfits, perfect for a cocktail dress.

Take a look at her latest pictures:

At Apoorva's party, Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for this gorgeous blush pink couture piece by Surya Sarkar. She kept the look elegant yet effortless by opting for sleek gold accents and baubles by 'Misho' and a dainty burgandy arm candy by 'Outhouse'.

Completing the look with dewy make up and a textured pulled back high pony which gave it chic vibe.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Hurdang', 'Chhorii 2', 'Selfiee', 'Janhit Mein Jaari' and 'Ram Setu'.

Live TV