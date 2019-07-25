close

Nora Fatehi

'O Saki Saki' girl Nora Fatehi enjoys the rain during Batla House promotions—Pics

Nora Fatehi was spotted in Andheri recently, promoting her upcoming film 'Batla House'. She was seen wearing a floral print crop top and shorts.

&#039;O Saki Saki&#039; girl Nora Fatehi enjoys the rain during Batla House promotions—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi makes headlines the moment she steps out in public. The stunner was spotted outside T-Series office in Andheri recently, promoting her upcoming film 'Batla House'. She was seen wearing a floral print crop top and shorts, flaunting her perfectly toned body.

Check out the pictures here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Nora is a rage on social media and her pics often go viral. She is known to be a fantastic dancer and often shares dance videos on Instagram.

The Moroccan beauty displayed her killer moves in 'O Saki Saki' from 'Batla House'. The song garnered over 20 million views in 24 hours and has been loved by all her fans.

Coming to 'Batla House', the film stars John Abraham as the male lead. Nora and John had earlier shared screen space in 'Satyameva Jayate', which turned out to be a success. The song 'Dilbar' from the film had gone viral, leading to a rise in collections on day one.

Will something similar happen in 'Batla House' now that the song 'O Saki Saki' has Nora displaying her moves yet again? Time shall tell!

Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsBatla House
