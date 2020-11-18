Oh, nothing, just Nora Fatehi enjoying sunset at the beach. Internet's smitten!

New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi never fails to make the internet go crazy over her looks and needless to say, she is a stunner in every sense. Nora, who is currently basking in the success of her new music video 'Naach Meri Rani', has now made her fans go wow with her recent social media, in which she is seen enjoying the sunset on the beach. The Morrocan beauty wears a blue outfit as she makes the most of her beach location.

"Sunset on the beach is all I want with you," Nora Fatehi captioned the post, adding a heart emoticon.

Check out her post here:

Nora Fatehi, better known as the 'Dilbar' girl', has a huge fan base. She is followed by over 19 million people on Instagram and most of her posts break the internet.

On Diwali, Nora Fatehi's jaw-dropping photo in an Indian avatar was the talk of the town:

Besides being an actress, Nora Fatehi is best-known for her dance sequences such as 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi'.