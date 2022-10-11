NewsLifestylePeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN BIRTHDAY

On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes 'remarkable film personality' on Twitter!

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Big B has earned many awards and accolades. He has won five National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare awards, and several awards at international film festivals in his kitty.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes 'remarkable film personality' on Twitter!

New Delhi: As megastar Amitabh Bachchan ushers in his grand 80th birthday today (October 11), wishes for him flood social media. Making his special day even more memorable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished Big B on his birthday. 

PM Modi wrote: A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has a myriad of movies and achievements in his kitty. He has earned many awards and accolades. He has won five National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare awards, and several awards at international film festivals, and the government of India bestowed upon him the Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015. And, in 2018, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

On the occasion of his 80th birthday, the tickets for his latest release 'Goodbye' has been priced at Rs 80. Released on October 7, 'Goodbye' revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna, making her Bollywood debut. 

Happy Birthday, Bachchan senior!

 

Live Tv

Amitabh Bachchan birthdayAmitabh Bachchan 80th birthdayPrime Minister Narendra ModiHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan at 80PM ModiAmitabh Bachchan birthday wishesAmitabh Bachchan wishesBig B birthdayHappy Birthday Big Bamitabh bachchan news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites