On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes 'remarkable film personality' on Twitter!

New Delhi: As megastar Amitabh Bachchan ushers in his grand 80th birthday today (October 11), wishes for him flood social media. Making his special day even more memorable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished Big B on his birthday.

PM Modi wrote: A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has a myriad of movies and achievements in his kitty. He has earned many awards and accolades. He has won five National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare awards, and several awards at international film festivals, and the government of India bestowed upon him the Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015. And, in 2018, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

On the occasion of his 80th birthday, the tickets for his latest release 'Goodbye' has been priced at Rs 80. Released on October 7, 'Goodbye' revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna, making her Bollywood debut.

Happy Birthday, Bachchan senior!