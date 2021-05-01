On Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Prakash Purab, celebs remember the great Sikh Guru

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur, many prominent personalities visited Gurudwaras to offer their prayers and some shared their thoughts on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 1, 2021), visited Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara in the national capital and offered his prayers.

PM Modi shared the inside pictures of him paying obeisance to the 9th Sikh Guru at Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara.

He wrote: Prayed at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib today. "We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

Prayed at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib today. We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/62teTxLJsp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2021

In his recent address to the nation, he said that the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is a spiritual privilege as well as a national duty.

Remembering the great warrior, let’s take a look at some of the tweets by prominent personalities in remembrance of the 9th Sikh Guru:

I Bow down my head to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on his 400th Prakash Purab

He sacrificed his life when he refused to bow down & Mughal Te$$orist Aurangzeb beheaded him PM @narendramodi Ji also paid homage in the morning at Sis Ganj Gurudwara #GuruTeghBahadurJi #PrakashPurab pic.twitter.com/UAMI0zwEH7 — Manish Pangotra (@ManishPangotra5) May 1, 2021

ਤੇਗ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਸਿਮਰਿਐ ਘਰ ਨਉ ਨਿਧਿ ਆਵੈ ਧਾਇ || Felt deeply privileged to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Sisganj Sahib this morning on the auspicious occasion of 400th Parkash Purab of Hind Di Chadar Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/uYV8qpVSNL — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 1, 2021

Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara marks the place where Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded on orders of Aurangzeb for saving Kashmiri Pandits who refused to convert to Islam. Respects to Guru Tegh Bahadur. https://t.co/32tIuHZ7e1 — Nirwa (@nirwamehta) May 1, 2021

Today morning, Prime Minister @narendramodi visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara and prayed there. He visited there without security route & special security arrangements at the Gurudwara. pic.twitter.com/llyuRoAuLQ — PIB in Manipur (@PIBImphal) May 1, 2021

Usually, on the auspicious occasion, devotees begin their day by taking a holy dip in the water with many visiting The Golden Temple - considered to be the 'abode of God' in Sikhism.

However, due to the COVID-19 surge across the nation, many religious places are closed for the public and people are advised to stay indoors. Celebrations for festivals and other important events remain low key amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He was the 9th of the 10 Gurus that founded the Sikh religion. He was born on April 1, 1621, in Amritsar, Punjab, and breathed his last on November 11, 1675.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is considered a principled and fearless warrior. He was a learned spiritual scholar and poet whose 115 hymns are included in Sri Guru Granth Sahib - the main holy book in Sikhism.