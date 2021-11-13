On Juhi Chawla's birthday, photo from her Miss India 1984 win with Rekha goes viral!

New Delhi: Actress and environment activist Juhi Chawla celebrated her 54th birthday on Saturday (November 13). The actress was showered with warm wishes from her fans and colleagues in the film industry alike.

In honour of her special day, fans went gaga over an old photograph of the actress being crowned as the winner of Miss India 1984 by Rekha. The picture shared by an Instagram account has taken the internet by storm with several comments and thousands of likes on it.

Take a look at the throwback picture:

On the occasion of her birthday, Juhi Chawla who is known for planting trees and encouraging the growth of green spaces took to her Twitter to urge her fans to also pledge to plant from trees.

She wrote, "Hello family and friends, tomorrow is my birthday. I know you must be eagerly waiting for the day to dawn, to wish me and shower me with gifts!!! of course i`m joking.. many of you may not even remember!! but juusssttt in case you would care to here`s a shameless and earnest request please plant trees!!! here is the link (https://www.ishaoutreach.org/en/cauvery-calling/campaigns/cauvery-callin...). At Rs 42 a sapling, please plant as many as you wish, it`s not just for me.. it`s for your children, for the Earth, for our entire well being..!!! lots of love."

Juhi Chawla made her acting debut with the 1986 film Sultanat. She gained immense popularity after her widely loved performance in the romance film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak that released in 1988.

She propelled her career forward by starring in films such as Lootere, Aaina, Darr, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and achieved tremendous success.

We wish her a very happy birthday!

