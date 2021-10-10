हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rekha

Rekha birthday: Kangana Ranaut wishes her 'godmother', shares their sari-clad picture!

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a sweet birthday post for veteran actress Rekha on her birthday and called her the 'epitome of grace, elegance and beauty'.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Even though veteran star Rekha is not officially on social media, her fans and members of Bollywood have flooded all platforms with birthday wishes. Taking to Instagram Story, Kangana Ranaut posted a heartfelt wish for Rekha calling her 'Godmother'.

"Happy birthday to my Godmother dear Rekha ji...epitome of grace, elegance and beauty," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Kangana shared a throwback image of her sharing smiles with Rekha. In the image, the two can be seen wearing beautiful silk sarees.

rekha

Rekha's 'Khoon Bhari Maang' co-star and director Rakesh Roshan, too wished, her on her birthday.

"Rekha ji, I wish all the birthday wishes you make comes true in every way, stay blessed always HAPPY BIRTHDAY," he wrote on Instagram.

Born Bhanurekha Ganesan, Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films such as 'Inti Guttu' (1958) and 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966).

In 1970, she made her Hindi debut with the film 'Sawan Bhadon'.

With her ageless beauty and graceful presence, Rekha has appeared in around 180 films and has received many accolades throughout her career.

'Umraao Jaan', 'Silsila', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' are some of the memorable movies of Rekha.

She was recently seen as a guest on 'Indian Idol'. She even lent her voice to one of the promos of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

