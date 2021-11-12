हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla digs out Aryan Khan's childhood pic for his birthday, pledges 500 trees in his name!

Juhi Chawla revealed that in honour of Aryan Khan's birthday, she has pledged 500 trees in his name.

Juhi Chawla digs out Aryan Khan&#039;s childhood pic for his birthday, pledges 500 trees in his name!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Juhi Chawla dug out an old throwback picture from her drawer of memories as she took to Instagram on Friday (November 12) to send birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She penned a beautiful note as well with the picture and revealed that she will be planting 500 trees in Aryan's name. In the picture, we saw a young Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jay Mehta, Janhvi Mehta, and Arjun Mehta posing together against a poster of the animated children's film 'Cars'.

In the caption, she wrote, "Here’s another one from our personal album for today’s special occasion…Happy Birthday Aryan! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed , protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you. 500 trees pledged in your name!"

Take a look at the post:

 

For Aryan Khan's birthday, Suhana had shared a picture another throwback picture of herself and Aryan from their childhood. 

Aryan Khan, who was recently granted bail in the drugs case, appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency.

For the unversed, the star kid was granted bail in the drugs on cruise case by Bombay High Court after he was arrested by NCB officials on October 3.

Live TV

(With ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Juhi ChawlaShah Rukh KhanAryan KhanSuhana Khanaryan khan birthday
Next
Story

Swara Bhasker gives EPIC reply to Twitter troll who compared her to a maid

Must Watch

PT6M4S

Salman Khan visits the sets of 'The Big Picture'