On Kiss Day, Adnan Sami shares hilarious still with Amitabh Bachchan, see pic

Mumbai: Celebrating the feeling of affection, Kiss Day is marked on February 13 every year. Interestingly, singer Adnan Sami took to Instagram and wished everyone a "Happy Kiss Day" in a hilarious way.

He dropped a still from the hit song `Kabhi Nahi` by Amitabh Bachchan and himself. In the image, Big B and Adnan`s faces can be seen filled with lipstick marks.

"Happy Kiss Day you all," Adnan captioned the still.

Adnan`s post has left netizens in splits. "Haha...this made me laugh," a social media user commented.

"This was my favourite song. Btw, happy kiss day," another one wrote.

For the unversed, `Kabhi Nahi`, which was sung by Adnan and Amitabh, is from Adnan`s famous music album `Tera Chehra`.