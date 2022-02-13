हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adnan Sami

On Kiss Day, Adnan Sami shares hilarious still with Amitabh Bachchan, see pic

Adnan Sami celebrated Kiss Day by sharing a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from their song 'Kabhi Nahi'. 

On Kiss Day, Adnan Sami shares hilarious still with Amitabh Bachchan, see pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Celebrating the feeling of affection, Kiss Day is marked on February 13 every year. Interestingly, singer Adnan Sami took to Instagram and wished everyone a "Happy Kiss Day" in a hilarious way.

He dropped a still from the hit song `Kabhi Nahi` by Amitabh Bachchan and himself. In the image, Big B and Adnan`s faces can be seen filled with lipstick marks.

"Happy Kiss Day you all," Adnan captioned the still.

 

Adnan`s post has left netizens in splits. "Haha...this made me laugh," a social media user commented.

"This was my favourite song. Btw, happy kiss day," another one wrote.

For the unversed, `Kabhi Nahi`, which was sung by Adnan and Amitabh, is from Adnan`s famous music album `Tera Chehra`. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Adnan SamiAmitabh BachchanKiss DayKiss Day 2022Valentine Week
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh leaves Alia Bhatt smiling as he dances to ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song 'Dholida'- Watch video

Must Watch

PT8M27S

IPL Auction 2022: Livingstone of England is the most expensive foreign player