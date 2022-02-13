Kiss Day 2022: Know significance and meaning of different kinds of kisses

New Delhi: The most romantic and the last day of Valentine's Week is Kiss Day. Each year Kiss Day is celebrated one day ahead of February 14, Valentine's Day. It is different from International Kissing Day that is celebrated on July 6, every year. A week before Valentine’s Day, each day is dedicated to an aspect of love that has made its place in popular culture. It starts on February 7 and is celebrated as Rose Day. It is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day, leading to Valentine's Day.

Kisses are an integral part of any romantic relationship. They are an expression of love, warmth, intimacy, fondness and desire. Kisses not only make our partner feel loved and wanted, they are also beneficial for our health. Kissing releases feel good hormones Oxytocin and also reduces stress hormones Cortisol.

There are a variety of kisses and each of them signify something unique. Kissing on the cheek, forehead and lips hold different meanings. Check them out:

KISS ON FOREHEAD

A kiss on the forehead implies that you can trust and lean on the person who is kissing you. It also symbolises respect and trust.

KISS ON CHEEKS

A kiss on the cheek signifies friendship, family relationship, fondness, affection and is also used as a greeting or to confer congratulations.

KISS ON NOSE

A light kiss on the nose is considered flirtatious. It indicates that you have a crush on the person that you are kissing and maybe you are shy to be too open about it.

KISS ON LIPS

This kind of kiss is mostly shared between romantic partners. It is a symbol of a man and woman romantic relationship and the first lip kiss is considered very special.