On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, daughter Riddhima Kapoor remembers him as 'heaven’s brightest shining star'!

New Delhi: On veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary (September 4), his daughter Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post remembering him. She shared an unseen childhood picture of her with daddy dearest and penned a sweet caption beside it. She said that she celebrates her 'papa' every day and misses him terribly. Kapoor also wished him on his birth anniversary, calling him 'heaven’s brightest shining star'.

She wrote, "Hi Papa… We celebrate you everyday! We miss you & we love you! Heaven’s brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars & beyond …. Always …forever Mushk".

Check out her heartwarming post:

Riddhima Kapoor is late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor died at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30, 2020, and was battling Leukaemia (blood cancer) for the past two years. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year.

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had an illustrious career in Bollywood and is known for many films such as Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Dooni Chaar, Sargam, Karz, and Chandni.