Sushant Singh Rajput

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, actor's sister shares emotional tribute video - Watch

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister promised the late actor that his legacy would live on.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary on Friday (Jan 21), his sister Shweta Singh dedicated a sweet video to him and titled it 'Sushant Day'. She had shared a montage of Sushant Singh Rajput's clips which showed him in his element. 

The video made SSR fans teary-eyed as they watched the actor in his happier moments. 

In the caption, she wrote, "My God!What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job! #SushantDay."

Take a look at her post:

 

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020. However, he stays alive in the memory of his family, friends and loved ones. The sudden death of the actor came as a shock for his close ones, who still have not been able to cope with the loss.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the late actor's sudden demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively. 

The 34-year-old star in a short span of time earned all the love of his followers, leaving behind a lasting memory.

