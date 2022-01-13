Sushant Singh Rajput's sister NOT in favour of late actor's biopic, know why!

New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka, in a new Instagram post, said that she doesn't want any biopic to be made on her brother until 'justice is served'. Priyanka also expressed that she doesn't think any current actor has the innocence and dynamicity of the late actor.

She also subtly criticised the film industry and called it 'insecure', claiming that it doesn't have the courage to truthfully portray SSR's life story.

Listing down reasons for why she thinks a biopic on her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput shouldn't be made, she said, "I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!!"

"Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future," she concluded.

Take a look at her post:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020, stays alive in the memory of his family, friends and loved ones. The sudden death of the actor came as a shock for his close ones, who still have not been able to cope up with the loss.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the late actor's sudden demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

The 34-year-old star in a short span of time earned all the love of his followers, leaving behind a lasting memory.