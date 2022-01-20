हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina, Siddhanth Kapoor return with gripping crime tale 'Bhaukaal Season 2'

Actor Mohit Raina is back with the second season of the web series 'Bhaukaal'.

Mohit Raina, Siddhanth Kapoor return with gripping crime tale &#039;Bhaukaal Season 2&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Mohit Raina is back with the second season of the web series 'Bhaukaal'.

The first season of 'Bhaukaal', which released in early 2020, became a huge hit for its hard-hitting storyline based on real-life super cop, Navniet Sekera (Mohit). 

The second season of the show revolves around how this police officer in Muzaffarnagar, UP, busts the Dedha gang and brings law, order and peace to the region.

'Bhaukaal Season 2' is Applause Entertainment's 30th release since its inception.

Talking about the same, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, "We`re very happy with the way 2022 has begun for us and the anticipation that Bhaukaal Season 2 has generated. This marks our 30th release and our 7th show to return with a second season. Our aim is to continue making such diverse content that breaks new ground and seeks to disrupt the status quo."

Bidita Bag and Siddhanth Kapoor are also a part of 'Bhaukaal 2', which is currently streaming on MX Player. 

