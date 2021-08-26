One of the original nation builders: Kabir Khan on Mughals, director upset over their 'demonisation' in films

New Delhi: Renowned Bollywood director Kabir Khan recently spoke about how Indian filmmakers often 'demonise' Mughal rulers and called it 'problematic' and 'disturbing' in an interview with an entertainment portal.

He expressed that filmmakers that indulge in this should have historical proof for their claims and for villainising Mughals. He also called the Mughals one of the original nation builders.

He told Bollywood Hungama, "I find it hugely problematic and disturbing. What really makes me upset for reason is because it's being just done to go with the popular narrative. Unfortunately! I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something, and a filmmaker wants to make a point there. Of course, there can be different viewpoints."

"I'm saying you want to demonize the Mughals, please base it on some research and do it and make us understand why, right? Why they were the villains that you think they were. Because if you do some research, if you read history, it's very tough to understand why they were, why they have to be villainized. I think they were one of the original nation builders, and to just to write them off and just pass off some line saying 'No, no, no, no the massacred people, they converted people. They did this. They did that. But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence, please have an open debate," he added.

The director of Kabul Express also said that artists shouldn't blindly follow the popular narrative about Mughals. He revealed that it deeply upsets him when he sees Mughals being stereotyped in a negative light.

He concluded by saying, "Just don't go with a narrative that you think will be popular. It's the easiest thing today, right? Just demonizing the Mughals and various other Muslim rulers that India had at different points in the history, trying to fit them into preconceived sort of stereotypes. It is distressing, I cannot respect those films. Unfortunately, that's my personal opinion. Of course, I can't speak for the larger audiences. But I definitely get upset by those kind of portrayals."

Kabir Khan is best known for his unique Bollywood flicks such as New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom and Tubelight.

His upcoming film '83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is much-awaited.