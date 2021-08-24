हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh dancing to 'Nashe si chadh gae' for Deepika Padukone at mom's birthday bash is unmissable, watch unseen videos!

Inside videos of Ranveer Singh and his fam-jam grooving at the birthday party have flooded the internet, making his fans happy.

Ranveer Singh dancing to &#039;Nashe si chadh gae&#039; for Deepika Padukone at mom&#039;s birthday bash is unmissable, watch unseen videos!
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently celebrated his mom Anju Bhavnani's birthday in Mumbai. The Bhavnanis along with Deepika's family and other close friends were seen in attendance and guess what? Baba couldn't stop dancing to superhit numbers. 

Inside videos of Ranveer and his fam-jam grooving at the birthday party have flooded the internet, making his fans happy. He grooved to his 'Befikre' song 'Nashe Si Chadh Gae' while Deepika sat comfortably enjoying her drink on a sofa chit-chatting. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by K-Series (@k_series143)

In another video clipping, Ranveer and his mother can be seen dancing to Kartik Aaryan's superhit song 'Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya' from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by K-Series (@k_series143)

Ranveer and Deepika along with the actor's mother Anju Bhavnani posed for shutterbugs before heading for the bash on Sunday, August 22, 2021. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by K-Series (@k_series143)

The power couple of Bollywood got married at the picturesque locales of Lake Como in Italy. The gorgeous couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15, 2018 respectively.

On the work front, Ranveer has Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. Deepika, on the other hand is busy with Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and an untitled venture by Shakun Batra. 

 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneRanveer Singh dance videoranveer singh's mother's birthdaynashe si chadh gaeViral Videos
