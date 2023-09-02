trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656744
MOAMMAR RANA

Pakistani Actor Moammar Rana, YouTuber Nadir Ali Make Racist, Sleazy Remarks On Priyanka Chopra, Ameesha Patel, Face Massive Backlash

Pakistani actor Moammar Rana called Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra 'bhayanak' and bodyshamed Ameesha Patel while he appeared as a guest on Nadir Ali's podcast.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Pakistani actor Moammar Rana, who appeared in Bollywood debut in 2004 released 'Dobara', has been receiving severe backlash from social media users for his latest controversial remarks. The actor recently passed some racist, misogynistic, and derogatory remarks targeting actors Priyanka Chopra and Ameesha Patel while talking to comedian and YouTube personality Nadir Ali. Moammar had appeared as a guest on Nadir Ali's podcast when he made distasteful remarks about the Bollywood actresses, commenting about their appearances and how his crush on Priyanka had vanished after seeing her without makeup.  

During the podcast, Nadir Ali asked Moammer to mention someone he finds 'bhayanak' (horrible) in the Pakistani film industry. The latter replied that no one fits that description in the Pakistani film industry. However, when Nadir asked him to answer the same question from the Indian film industry, Moammer shared an incident where he failed to recognize Priyanka Chopra. He recounted, "This happened to me when I saw Priyanka Chopra. I didn't know, we were sitting at an event. A woman came and sat on the side. We were talking amongst ourselves. I moved forward and backward, wondering where I should go. After a while, she got up and left. I inquired about who she was."

 

Pakistani Actor Moammar Rana Makes Distasteful Remarks On Priyanka Chopra, Bodyshames Ameesha Patel

 


Nadir interjected and asked if she was a domestic help (Maid hai kya hai?). Moammer continued, "The person I asked told me, 'You didn't recognise her?’ I said no. Turns out, it was Priyanka Chopra who was seated. My whole crush on her…" He mimicked a facepalm gesture, suggesting his crush vanished at that moment. Nadir also interrupted in between and said, You couldn't believe your eyes (Aapne kaha kala namak chaat lo.) However, Moammer did not end up speaking about the Indian film industry. He went on to praise 'Gadar' star Ameesha Patel for her good looks and referred to her as a genuine beauty. When Nadir asked him what he liked about Ameesha, the actor responded by complimenting the facial features of the actress. However, Nadir seized the opportunity to make a misogynistic comment about Ameesha and sarcastically sang a line "Chehra kya dekhte ho, dil me utar ke dekho." the 'Choorian' actor laughed at Nadir's comment on Ameesha and retorted, "Do I have to tell you everything?"

 

Also Read: LIVE Updates | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Salman-Katrina's Tiger 3 To Release On Diwali

 

 

The exchange between Rana and Ali sparked outrage among social media users. Many shared the video and criticised the duo for their distasteful and regressive remarks. A user tweeted, "Nadir Ali & his equally vile guest Moammar Rana made deeply offensive rac1st and elitist comments on Priyanka Chopra comparing her to a 'maid' owing to her complexion. Domestic workers are beautiful, Ms. Chopra is an achiever but the minds of these 2 failed men are HORRIBLY UGLY."

Another user pointed out that Rana is the father of two daughters and expressed disappointment. He wrote, "And what's the saddest part that made me angry the most? Moammar Rana is father of 2 daughters. Nadir Ali tu chalo hai hi aik gone case but I was seriously not expecting this from Moammar Rana who actually belongs from a very good family background."

