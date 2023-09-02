trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656623
LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Check Kushi Day 1 Collection, Jawan Advance Booking Status

Viral Entertainment News: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's much-hyped film Kushi opened in theatres on Friday - now it's time to check the Day 1 Box Office Collection.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Today's Trending Entertainment News: There are constant news updates keeping the desi showbiz arena high on the viral word. The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is loaded with news coming in not just from Bollywood but also from around the world. From Jawan advance booking taking over the ticket counters already, trailer raising the curiosity meter to all eyes on Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's romantic release Kushi's opening day report card - we bring you every update here. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2- the two big sequels continue to make a mark at the Box Office with huge moolah flowing in.  

02 September 2023
08:59 AM

Latest Bollywood News: Prabhas' 'Salaar' postponed

'Salaar' fans will have to wait since the film's producers have changed the scheduled release date. Titled 'Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire' the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Salaar’ has been delayed. He wrote on X, “Those asking, yes, #Salaar is postponed. #Prabhas.” (ANI)

08:32 AM

Jawan Advance Booking Status: SRK Film Creates Hype

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan advance booking opened across India on Friday morning. The film has already managed to cross 1 lakh tickets already by 3 pm, reportedly. The advance booking for Jawan started at 10 a.m. on Friday. By 3 pm, it had already sold 1.18 lakh tickets.

08:28 AM

Trending Entertainment News Today: Kushi Day 1 Collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's romantic drama Kushi was released on September 1, 2023, and has received a warm response so far. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages respectively. As per early Sacnilk.com, Kushi is expected to earn Rs 16.00 Cr India net on its first day for all languages (early estimates).
 

