Pakistani Rajinikanth BREAKS internet with his striking resemblance to Thalaiva, fans react!

New Delhi: We love to spot our celebrity lookalikes. After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, meet megastar Rajinikanth's doppelganger from Pakistan. A 62-year-old Rehmat Gashkori, created a flutter online with his resemblance with Thalaiva Rajinikanth. A retired government employee from Pakistan, Gashkori looks like our very own megastar.

In an interview with Arab News, he said, "During my service with the deputy commissioner's office in Sibi, I didn't care too much about the comments about my resemblance with Rajinikanth. After I retired, I started using social media where many people started calling me by that name. I accepted it since I realised that God had blessed me with the looks of a great actor and human being."

It was after his colleagues pointed out the resemblance with Rajinikanth that Gashkori noticed it. Check out some of the fan reactions:

I’m blessed with Positive people Rehmat Gishkori Sahb is like my elder brother

What an amazing personality pic.twitter.com/VWltwiOSjD September 30, 2020

Meet the Rajni Kant of Sibi



Thank you Rehmat Ullah Gishkori Sahab for the special Achaar of Sibi. pic.twitter.com/z8KhW7bpke — Wardah Noor (@wardahn00r) December 2, 2020

Gashkori told the news portal, "Now I want to meet Rajinikanth and take a photo with him in order to show people that one is the Indian Rajinikanth and one is the Pakistani Rajinikanth."