topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
PAKISTANI RAJINIKANTH

Pakistani Rajinikanth BREAKS internet with his striking resemblance to Thalaiva, fans react!

Rajinikanth latest news: Megastar's Pakistani doppelganger also mimicks the megastar and tries to imitate his unique style of acting including the iconic cigarette-lighting manner. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pakistani Rajinikanth BREAKS internet with his striking resemblance to Thalaiva, fans react!

New Delhi: We love to spot our celebrity lookalikes. After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, meet megastar Rajinikanth's doppelganger from Pakistan. A 62-year-old Rehmat Gashkori, created a flutter online with his resemblance with Thalaiva Rajinikanth. A retired government employee from Pakistan, Gashkori looks like our very own megastar.

In an interview with Arab News, he said, "During my service with the deputy commissioner's office in Sibi, I didn't care too much about the comments about my resemblance with Rajinikanth. After I retired, I started using social media where many people started calling me by that name. I accepted it since I realised that God had blessed me with the looks of a great actor and human being."

It was after his colleagues pointed out the resemblance with Rajinikanth that Gashkori noticed it. Check out some of the fan reactions: 

Gashkori told the news portal, "Now I want to meet Rajinikanth and take a photo with him in order to show people that one is the Indian Rajinikanth and one is the Pakistani Rajinikanth."

 

 

Live Tv

Pakistani RajinikanthPakistani Rajinikanth picsPakistani ActorRajinikanthRajinikanth lookalikeRajinikanth doppelgangerPakistani actress

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?