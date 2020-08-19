Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday, family darshan and puja in evening

New Delhi: The mortal remains of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, who died in the US on Monday, will arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. After completing the formalities at the airport, the family will take him to their Mumbai home for a darshan and puja at 4 pm. Pandit Jasraj died at the age of 90 due to a cardiac arrest in his New Jersey residence.

On Monday, several people gathered at the Highland Park Funeral Home in New Jersey to pay their last respects to music maestro.

"As our nation mourns the death of the legend, we are making sure to assist the family to take back the mortal remains to India, so that he can be put to rest in the best possible manner," Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General New York, told news agency ANI.

Pandit Jasraj was in the United States when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was enforced in India and he decided to stay back.

Pandit Jasraj was one of India's greatest music legends. Born in 1930 in Haryana, the celebrated classical singer presented the Mewati Gharana to the global music connoisseur. He had a musical career of about 80 years and was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

After Pandit Jasraj's demise, a statement by his daughter Durga Jasraj said:

"With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, a home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord."



"We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Pandit Jasraj ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana."

(With agency inputs)