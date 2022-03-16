Pankaj Tripathi DENIES reports of starring in Pawan Kalyan's next film but 'wants the news to be true'

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday dismissed the reports that he will be featuring in a Telugu movie with South superstar Pawan Kalyan.

There were reports earlier in the day, stating that the "Mirzapur" star has joined the cast of Kalyan's next film, titled "Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh".

In a brief statement, Tripathi refuted the news but said that he looks forward to working with Kalyan "someday soon".

"Reading the news of doing a film with Pawan Kalyan on social media made me really happy. I'm an admirer of his work. But as much as I want this news to be true, unfortunately it's not. But I do hope I get to work with him someday soon," the 45-year-old actor said.

Tripathi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie "Bachchhan Pandey", in which he co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

The actor will also star with Kumar in "Oh My God 2", which is currently in production.