हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi DENIES reports of starring in Pawan Kalyan's next film but 'wants the news to be true'

In a brief statement, Tripathi refuted the news but said that he looks forward to working with Kalyan "someday soon".

Pankaj Tripathi DENIES reports of starring in Pawan Kalyan&#039;s next film but &#039;wants the news to be true&#039;
File photo

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday dismissed the reports that he will be featuring in a Telugu movie with South superstar Pawan Kalyan.

There were reports earlier in the day, stating that the "Mirzapur" star has joined the cast of Kalyan's next film, titled "Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh".

In a brief statement, Tripathi refuted the news but said that he looks forward to working with Kalyan "someday soon".

"Reading the news of doing a film with Pawan Kalyan on social media made me really happy. I'm an admirer of his work. But as much as I want this news to be true, unfortunately it's not. But I do hope I get to work with him someday soon," the 45-year-old actor said.

Tripathi is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie "Bachchhan Pandey", in which he co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

The actor will also star with Kumar in "Oh My God 2", which is currently in production.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pankaj TripathiPawan KalyanBhavadeeyudu Bhagat SinghPankaj Tripathi filmsPankaj Tripathi movies
Next
Story

Prateik Babbar recalls dark phase after break-up with Amy Jackson, says 'everything went haywire'

Must Watch

PT43M18S

Taal Thok Ke Live: Stuck on hijab, 'wandering' from book?