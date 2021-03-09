Parents-to-be Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new family picture amid Oprah interview breaks the internet

New Delhi: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time and now a new picture of the couple with their firstborn, Archie has gone viral. The royal couple have been in news for their tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan’s photographer Misan Harriman posted a monochromatic picture of the couple along with Archie on International Women's Day (March 8). In the family picture, Meghan can be seen holding Archie above her baby bump while Harry hugs her from behind. Captioning the image, Misan wrote, “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H. #internationalwomensday #womenshistorymonth #remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan #itsagirl #girldad.”

Take a look at the post:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced their second pregnancy on Valentine's Day (February 14). The royal couple had welcomed their first baby Archie on May 6, 2019.

In a recent interview, Harry and Meghan shared their distressful experiences with the British Royal Family. The couple also informed that they are expecting a girl this time. "To have a boy then a girl -- what more can you ask for?" ANI quoted Harry as saying.

Among many explosive revelations, Meghan opened up about the racism she faced by the Royal Family. Meghan told Oprah how royals were worried about the colour of her first child. She also opened up about having suicidal thoughts but could not seek medical aid.

Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah marked the first joint interview of the royal couple since their exit from the royal family.