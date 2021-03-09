Simi Grewal trolled for calling Meghan Markle 'evil' post interview to Oprah Winfrey

NEW DELHI: Veteran actress and television host Simi Grewal was on Monday (March 8) trolled for her tweet on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. "#OprahMeghanHarry I don’t believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil," Simi had tweeted earlier on Monday.

However, netizens who were empathising with the former royal couple for opening up on several issues including racism in UK in the interview slammed the 73-year-old actress for her harsh tweet.

Some of them even questioned Garewal’s veracity to make such bold claims on Meghan, considering that the actress has no connection to the British Royal family. While some of them displayed their sense of humour on Simi's tweet on Meghan and joked if the 'Karz' actress was jealous with the fact that the couple gave the interview to Winfrey and not her.

It is to be noted that this isn't the first time Simi expressed her views on social media on British Royal family. Earlier, when Prince Harry and Meghan had announced to exit the royal family, Simi had tweeted, "History is repeating itself. The Duke of Windsor married Wallis, an American divorcee. Gave up the throne & royal family & lived in exile.. till he died. He was the saddest broken man..& she dominated him till the end."

On Tuesday (March 9), the veteran actress left shared another post saying she is pulling out the word 'evil' from her earlier post on Meghan. "I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate..." she wrote.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot on November 27, 2017. However, the former American actress disclosed in an interview with Oprah that she and Harry got married in secret ceremony at their castle backyard just three days before the official ceremony. In January 2020, the couple announced that they are stepping back from all Royal duties and will no longer be working members of British Royal family.

Reportedly, Harry and Meghan's last public appearance with the royals was at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9 after hammering out their 'Megxit' deal.The couple who is expecting their second child, had since relocated to Montecito, California with their 1-year-old son Archie.