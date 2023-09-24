New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will enter the wedlock in the next few hours in a dreamy, white wedding in Udaipur on September 24. The festivities on Sunday began with Parineeti Chopra's 'chooda' ceremony, a daytime event, which was followed by Raghav's 'Shehrabandi' at 1:00 PM. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will have a sundowner wedding today.

The baraat is expected to travel by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The Pheras and Vidaai are scheduled to take place at 4:00 PM and 6:30 PM respectively, followed by a starry reception for the guests in the evening.







In the meantime, several photos and glimpses from the couple's Sangeet ceremony have been leaked and surfaced on the internet, despite strict no-phone policy for the wedding guests. In one of the videos that surfaced on social media, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann can be spotted in the crowd, wearing a yellow turban and enjoying the live performance. Take a look at the inside video from the Sangeet, Cocktail ceremony.

While not much is known about how love blossomed between Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the two are believed to have known each other for several years. The duo got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13, which was attended by several prominent names from the entertainment and political circuit including Priyanka Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Abhishek Singhvi, Sanjay Singh, and Rajiv Shukla and his wife Anuradha Prasad, singer Mika Singh, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and others.





Actress Parineeti Chopra, who attended her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra's engagement to Raghav Chadha in Delhi, is still in the US. She, her singer-husband Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie have not reached India yet. The Jonas family seems to be skipping the wedding. Priyanka had wished Parineeti on Instagram earlier, hinting that she may not be present to witness the latter's nuptials.