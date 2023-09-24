Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh - Check The Guestlist

New Delhi: 'Ishaqzaade' actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a royal ceremony hosted in Udaipur. The hot-shot wedding of the year had begun the pre-wedding festivities on September 20 itself. Although, the grand wedding concludes in the 'City of Lakes' Udaipur on September 24.

Given the high profile names on the guestlist, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is going to be grand affair.

1. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

2. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann

3. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

4. Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

5. Actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani

6. Former Tennis Star Sania Mirza

7. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra

8. Manish Malhotra

9. Karan Johar

10. Celebrity Acharya Vinod Kumar

Besides this, there are many more celebs expected from the world of politics, cinema and sports.

The wedding rituals and functions are taking place on Saturday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and carry over into Sunday, according to several reports. On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav will exchange the sacred vows in the presence of their near and dear ones. As per reports, the baraat will leave for the wedding venue at around 2:30 PM. Reports state that the groom's baraat will travel by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The couple's jailmala will take place at around 3:00 PM, which will be followed by Pheras at 4:00 PM and Vidaai at 6:30 PM.

Their sangeet night was a blend of Bollywood charm and 90s nostalgia. Sources reveal the evening commenced between 9-10 pm at The Leela, Udaipur, meticulously organized by Parineeti herself. The entryway featured personalized cassettes with guest names and special messages from Pari. The menu added a delightful touch with offerings like chaat, popcorn, and Maggie.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackera