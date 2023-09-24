Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha Wedding: A Bollywood-Politics Unique Love Story- Know All About Their Romance

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and MP Raghav Chadha are preparing to tie the knot this weekend in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Let's take a glimpse into their remarkable love story.

In a rare union of politicians and actors, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to wed at the pinnacle of their careers. Parineeti, celebrated for her performances in Hindi cinema for over a decade, is joining her life with Raghav, whose journey from an accountant to the youngest Member of Parliament with AAP is commendable.

Parineeti once shared her enchantment at meeting 'the one'. "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one," she expressed in a social media post, praising Raghav's quiet strength and their wonderful connection.

Despite the recent announcement of their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav have known each other for years, having both pursued studies in the UK. Their romantic story reportedly took flight on the sets of 'Chamkila', a film they both featured in.

Raghav, speaking about their serendipitous encounter, expressed gratitude for having Parineeti in his life. Their engagement in May was a moment of joy, celebrated in New Delhi with close family and the presence of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Now, as they embark on the journey to marital bliss, pre-wedding festivities have kicked off in Udaipur, leading up to the grand wedding on September 24. Here's extending our heartfelt congratulations to the couple on this beautiful phase of their lives.