Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha Wedding: Guest List, Varmala, Pheras Time - Check All About The Grand Wedding

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, and Raghav Chadha, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are all set to tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. The couple, who became engaged on May 13 this year, will exchange the vows at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24.

As per Times Now report, the bride-to-be and her family arrived at the City of Lakes on September 22. The bridegroom was also captured by the shutterbugs at the Udaipur airport. The guests have started to arrive to join the couple in their celebrations. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Parineeti's cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra on whether she will attend or skip her cousin's wedding. Priyanka had attended the engagement ceremony of Parineeti and Raghav that took place at Delhi's Kapurthala House in May.

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha Wedding: Pheras and Jaimala

Following the pheras, the couple will host a lavish reception with the same theme as 'A Night of Amore' at 8:30 PM. According to reports, the Jaimala will take place at 3:30 PM, followed by the pheras at 4 PM. The 'baraat' will arrive at the wedding venue at 2:30 PM.

According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav performed the Haldi ceremony together as their relatives sat back and watched a traditional Gidda performance. Indian and Asian cuisine was provided throughout the event. According to additional reports, each visitor was given a unique cassette with a touching saying or message that was written about them. A Pinkvilla report stated that Parineeti personally took care of this.



Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Trend On X

The 90s-themed party Parineeti and Raghav hosted featured performances by acclaimed vocalist Navraj Hans, who is most recognized for his brilliant work in Punjabi music, a Financial Express report stated.

At the moment, the names Raghav and Parineeti Chopra are widely trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Many fans have described the romantic experiences they had during their engagement party. "Today is #ParineetiRaghavWedding Day!!!," a user on the internet wished the pair. We wish our #BollyPoli coupe the best of luck. I adore you a lot. The hashtag 'RagNeeti', which the couple created together, is currently popular on social media as the days till Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding.

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha To Hold Two Wedding Receptions

After their royal Udaipur wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be holding two receptions, one in Chandigarh at Taj Chandigarh on September 30 and the other in Delhi, as per the tabloid reports.

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha: Check Guest List

The wedding festivities of the power couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are in full swing, celebrity guests such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, and Aditya Thackeray will be reaching Udaipur on the day of the wedding i.e. September 24, states the new portal report.

Designer and Raghav Chadha's uncle Pawan Sachdeva has dubbed the bride and groom, Parineeti Chopra as the most 'good-looking couple'.