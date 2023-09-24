New Delhi: Dulhe Raaja Raghav Chaddha has reached the venue in Rajasthan's Udaipur to tie the knot with Bollywood's Ishaqzaadi Parineeti Chopara. Pari's politician prince arrived at Lake Palace not on a white horse but on a boat. All Parineeti fans and Raghav Chaddha followers are waiting to see the couple in their wedding attire and of course, a Bollywood beauty's lehenga is one of the things most talked about at her wedding.

Parineeti Chopara-Raghav Chadha Wedding: What's The Colour Of Parineeti's Lehnaga?

Parineeti Chopra, the stunning bride, decided to forgo a heavy outfit for her engagement ceremony and instead chose a breathtaking ivory and rose pink kurta set designed by the renowned fashion icon, Manish Malhotra. The outfit, in a delicate combination of ivory and rose pink, was adorned with tone-on-tone embroidery and pearl embellishments. At the same time, her stunning Kashmiri threadwork dupatta added an extra touch of grace.

Complementing her ensemble was a set of uncut jewellery that truly stole the show. Her bejewelled maang tikka and polki earrings perfectly complement her flawless look.

Hence it is very evident that Bollywood diva will not opt for white or light colour anymore. After Anushka set the trend of pastel-coloured Lehngas for brides, a Lehnga in a light shade can be expected to be worn by the Bride. However, Bride's dear 'Didi'- Priyanka Chopra- went for pure red lehnga with Kundan jewellery on her wedding day which can also inspire Parineeti's look. Katrina Kaif's red lehnga also made a buzz in the fashion industry and put the red-coloured lehnga back in the game for brides.

So is Parineeti going to wear red, dark pink or some pastel-coloured lehnga or would she ditch the lehnga and go for a saree?