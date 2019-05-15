Paris Hilton calls Lindsay Lohan lame, embarrassing

Los Angeles: Socialite Paris Hilton has branded actress Lindsay Lohan "lame and embarrassing" after being challenged to pay her rival a compliment.

While on "Watch What Happens Live", Hilton played "Plead the Fifth" with host Andy Cohen who gave her the challenge of a trio of compliments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "She's beyond... lame and embarrassing."

Just last year, the Hilton hotels heiress had said she did not like to be around Lohan because she does not give off "positive energy".

The high-profile duo's much-publicised feud began when Hilton laughed as her friend Brandon Davis rubbished the actress in an interview in 2006.

Davis also made disparaging remarks about Lohan's body, describing her as a "fire crotch" and asking, "Who would want to f**k her?"