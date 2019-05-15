close

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton calls Lindsay Lohan lame, embarrassing

She said: "She's beyond... lame and embarrassing."

Paris Hilton calls Lindsay Lohan lame, embarrassing

Los Angeles: Socialite Paris Hilton has branded actress Lindsay Lohan "lame and embarrassing" after being challenged to pay her rival a compliment.

While on "Watch What Happens Live", Hilton played "Plead the Fifth" with host Andy Cohen who gave her the challenge of a trio of compliments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Just last year, the Hilton hotels heiress had said she did not like to be around Lohan because she does not give off "positive energy".

The high-profile duo's much-publicised feud began when Hilton laughed as her friend Brandon Davis rubbished the actress in an interview in 2006.

Davis also made disparaging remarks about Lohan's body, describing her as a "fire crotch" and asking, "Who would want to f**k her?"

 

