Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised? Son Mimoh shares health update - See pic

Actor Mithun Chakraborty's fans were quite worried after a picture of him at the hospital went viral on social media.

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised? Son Mimoh shares health update - See pic
Pic Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recently made headlines when a viral hospital picture of him left fans worried about his health. The photo shared by Dr Anupam Hazra, National Secretary BJP featured Mithun laying on a hospital bed. Along with the picture, Hazra had written, "Get well soon Mithun Da (I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da)"

 

This led to fans wondering if the picture was recent and why Mithun was admitted to the hospital in the first place. 

Mithun's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty also known as Mimoh cleared up the confusion as he revealed, in an interview, that his father was admitted due to kidney stones. Fortunately, the actor is back home now and is completely 'fine'. 

According to reports, Mithun was suffereing from stomach ache and fever which landed him at the hospital.

Speaking about the same, Mimoh told Dainik Bhaskar, "He was admitted due to kidney stones. He is discharged from the hospital and now he is fit and fine and at home."

On the work front, Mithun was last seen in the Box Office blockbuster film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Before that, he was seen as a co-judge on the reality show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' along with Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar.

