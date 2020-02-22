Pics of 'different moods' of Disha Patani are jaw-dropping - Check out

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani took to Instagram to share some BTS pictures from her new release 'Malang' and captioned the post as, "Different moods of Sara," her name in the film.

Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has yet again made the spotlight follow her on social media with pictures of "different moods". Disha took to Instagram to share some BTS pictures from her new release 'Malang' and captioned the post as, "Different moods of Sara." (Sara Nambiar is her screen name in 'Malang'). The diva of Bollywood looks fresh as a daisy in a white crop top, denim shorts and sneakers. She festooned her look with a flower on her hair and sports a million-dollar smile in all the three pictures.  

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Different moods of sara

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Why so gorgeous, Disha!

Disha never fails to impress the fashion police by her looks. She manages to turn heads wherever she goes. The outfits which she wore during 'Malang' promotions were loved by all. Once she took some style inspiration from Beyonce and the pictures took the internet by storm. 

@beyonce got me like  #malang

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@beyonce got me like  #malang

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha made her debut with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' in 2016 after which she starred in 'Kung Fu Yoga', 'Baaghi 2' and 'Bharat'. 'Malang' released earlier in February and stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu were also part of the film. 

Disha will be next seen in 'KTina' and 'Radhe'.

