Pleased to see India K-POP contest happening even during pandemic, says BTS in the finale event

South Korean band BTS sent congratulatory message to the finalist of the ninth edition of ‘K-Pop India Contest 2020’ which was streamed live on the YouTube channel of the Korean Cultural Centre India.

In their very first message for Indian fans, BTS mentioned that, ''we are pleased and proud that this K-Pop event is taking place during such difficult times. We are grateful that many people in India have shown such great interest and passion about K-Pop.''

BTS also introduced their recent single, ‘Dynamite’ and said, ''We will be coming to India with music and a cool stage that will move and comfort you during these tough times.''

Ambassador Shin Bong-kil, Embassy of Republic of Korea to India said, "We thank Indian K-pop fans for their enthusiastic response to the difficult situation with Covid-19."

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Government of the Republic of Korea, Park Yang-woo said that “India and Korea are old friends. I will be cheering for the thirty-six finalists as a person who loves Indian culture.”

This year the K-Pop India Contest took place via online platforms due to the Covid-19 situation and saw an impressive 1,348 participants from across the country in the preliminary round. The 458 selected winners from the preliminary round then competed in the regional round comprising of 18 cities for the finals.

Unlike every year only solo entries were allowed in both vocal and dance categories. 36 finalists took part in the grand finale from the 18 cities. Four final winners will be invited to Korea for shooting a music video, cultural experience and exchange programs.

Kim Kum-pyoung, Director of Korean Cultural Centre India said, “magnificent opening act of India Hallyu (Korean wave) is opening through online meeting between BTS and Indian Hallyu fans.”

