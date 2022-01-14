Pongal 2022: Hema Malini, daughter Esha Deol celebrate at home, see pics

New Delhi: On the festival of Pongal, veteran actress Hema Malini took to Instagram to share pictures from her Pongal celebrations. The 'Dream Girl' was seen in the kitchen, cooking Ven Pongal while clad in a beautiful powder pink saree.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, "Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home."

Take a look at her post:

Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol also shared a video from her Pongal celebration at home. In the video, Esha was seen cooking Pongal at home with her kids.

Along with the video on Instagram, she wrote, "As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids & we all love screaming together “ polgalo pongal “ as it’s being cooked. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones. stay blessed."

Check out her post:

'Pongal' is being celebrated this year on January 14, Thursday. Also known as Thai Pongal, the 4-day long festivity grips the Southern states of the country.

The very first day of Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivities is called Bhogi. It is a major festival in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana namely. However, it is largely a pan India festival. Bhogi usually precedes Pongal.

Dedicated to Surya Dev or Sun God, the harvest festival coincides with Makar Sankranti. Pongal festival is spread over three days predominantly named Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Mattu Pongal, however, some Tamilians celebrate the fourth day as Kaanum Pongal respectively.

'Pongal' means 'boil' or 'overflow' referring to the traditional dish prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery. After preparing the sweet Pongal dish, it is first offered to the gods and goddesses. Later, an offering is made to the cows and then shared by the family