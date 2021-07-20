Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 23 in pornographic films case

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with Ryan Tharp have been sent to Police Custody till July 23, 2021. Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021). '

He was produced before the Esplanade Court on Tuesday. The businessman has been sent to judicial custody till July 23, along with Ryan Tharp, who was arrested from the Nerul area on Tuesday morning.

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court. Kundra was arrested yesterday while Tharp was arrested today in connection with a case relating to the production of pornographic films. pic.twitter.com/NCpbVeKhJH — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp sent to Police Custody till 23rd July. — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Thorpe was working on a senior position with an app firm, as per PTI report.

Mumbai CP in a press statement on Monday stated, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please."

There was a case registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps, a senior police official had said. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, another official said.

On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, the police had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused, the official told PTI.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.