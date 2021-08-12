Try these Independence Day recipes by Shilpa Shetty - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been in the news since her businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Crime Police in a pornography creation and distribution racket on July 19. The actress has been keeping a low profile since then.

In a first statement that Shilpa Shetty released post her husband’s arrest, she called herself a ‘proud law-abiding citizen’ and said she has full faith in the Indian judiciary and Mumbai Police.

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.

So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course.

Satyamev Jayate,” the actress had written in her statement.

As India’s 75th Independence Day is around the corner, we bring you some tricolour food recipes to try out on 15th August. Shilpa Shetty had earlier shared these scrumptious recipes on her YouTube channel.

Check out the recipe of tricolour Dhokla:

Indulge in a Tiranga Pulao by following this recipe:

Recently, an FIR is lodged against Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty at Lucknow Police station for fraud.