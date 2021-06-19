हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Milkha Singh

Prasoon Joshi mourns Milkha Singh's demise, says 'woh mushkilon se bhaage nahi, daud lagai unke saath'

Milkha Singh breathed his last on Jun 18, 2021, due to COVID complications. The entire nation mourned his demise and extended condolences online. The nonagenarian sprint icon died at 11:30 pm on Friday in Chandigarh.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Renowned lyricist, screenwriter and Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi mourned the demise of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh. "Spent a lot of time with him while writing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'", he said.

Prasoon Joshi added, "It was an honour to write 'Bhaag Mikha Bhaag' which allowed me to explore Milkhaji’s life and learn a lot from it. Had just met him and his wife Nirmal ji a few months back in Delhi and at 92 he was still looking forward to life. A doer, an optimist whose positivity will always resonate with me. Milkha ji was an inspiration for not only the film  I wrote but In life; Unhone race lagayi. Woh mushkilon se bhaage nahi, daud lagai unke saath."

He tweeted pictures with the Flying Sikh and the time he spent with him while working on his biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

The 2013 film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starred Farhan Akhtar in the titular role of Milkha Singh. The actor penned a heartfelt tribute to the legend and expressed his love for him. 

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' was a Box Office blockbuster that earned audience and critics love alike. 

Milkha Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

Milkha Singh`s wife and former Captain of the Indian Women National Volleyball team, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. 

Milkha Singh is survived by one son and three daughters. 

 

Tags:
Milkha SinghMilkha Singh deathPrasoon JoshiBhaag Milkha BhaagcovidCOVID-19Coronavirus
