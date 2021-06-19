हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh succumbs to COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and others mourn demise of Flying Sikh!

Bollywood too paid tribute to the legend named Milkha Singh. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu and Farhan Akhtar, who played the titular role in Milkha Singh's biopic - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - thronged social media to express grief. 

Milkha Singh succumbs to COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and others mourn demise of Flying Sikh!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Fan Pages

New Delhi: The legendary Indian sprinter, Milkha Singh - the Flying Sikh breathed his last on Jun 18, 2021, due to COVID complications. The entire nation mourned his demise and extended condolences online. The nonagenarian sprint icon died at 11:30 pm on Friday in Chandigarh. 

Bollywood too paid tribute to the legend named Milkha Singh. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu and Farhan Akhtar, who played the titular role in Milkha Singh's biopic - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - thronged social media to express grief. 

The bereaved Singh family confirmed the news in a statement reading, "It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal Ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days."

Milkha Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is still the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India`s fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements. Milkha Singh is survived by one son and three daughters. 

His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned Golfer. Singh`s wife and former Captain of the Indian Women National Volleyball team, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. 

(With ANI inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Milkha SinghMilkha Singh deathNirmal Milkha SinghCOVID-19covidCoronavirusNirmal Milkha Singh deathAmitabh BachchanShah Rukh KhanFarhan Akhtar
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora turn 'Gucci girls' at a party with Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Arora, inside pics go viral!

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day