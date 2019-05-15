close

Amy Jackson

Preggers Amy Jackson looks ravishing in red, turns heads at BAFTA—Video, pics

She shared pictures and video from the event on her Instagram handle.

Preggers Amy Jackson looks ravishing in red, turns heads at BAFTA—Video, pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Kirsty Stewart

New Delhi: The B-Town hottie Amy Jackson is brimming with her pregnancy glow these days. The stunner announced her pregnancy sometime back on social media and got engaged to her boyfriend George Panayiotou recently. The duo even hosted a private engagement bash in London for family and close friends.

Amy is rocking her pregnancy much like Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is not hiding her baby bump and is attended various events too. Recently, the ravishing beauty made heads turn at BAFTA awards ceremony where she was dressed in a red hot number.

She shared pictures and video from the event on her Instagram handle. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mum & Dad on date night @bafta

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The @nikki_makeup & @patrickwilson magic 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

The drop-dead gorgeous Amy Jackson made her debut into movies with director A L Vijay's Tamil period-drama Madrasapattinam in 2010. She went on to star in several hit films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

She was seen in Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and more recently in megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'. She also acted in 'The Villain'—a Kannada venture.

Amy got fame for playing the Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW's superhero series, Supergirl.

 

