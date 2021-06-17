हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lisa Haydon

Preggers Lisa Haydon looks ethereal in white, enjoys her floral-themed baby shower! - See pics

Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon recently shared stunning inside pictures of her floral-themed baby shower that was organised by her closest friends. She is currently expecting her third child.

Preggers Lisa Haydon looks ethereal in white, enjoys her floral-themed baby shower! - See pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Lisa Lalvani

New Delhi: Model turned actress Lisa Haydon, who's expecting her third child, recently surprised fans with stunning clicks from her pastel coloured, flower-themed baby shower organised by five of her best friends!

The heavily preggers actress was glowing in all the pictures as she posed with her besties. In the photo, she was seen donning a beautiful white dress as were her friends; it's safe to the dress code was strictly white and all the ladies looked no less than angels in the pictures.

Feeling elated with her baby shower, Lisa wrote in the caption, "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved!"

Check out the angelic pics for her baby shower:

 

 

Lisa's real name is Elisabeth Marie Haydon, who had a successful modelling career before making her acting debut in the 2010 release 'Aisha'. Her act in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' garnered her praise and recognition. She was also seen in 'Housefull 3' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. 

The tall and talented Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016. The couple is blessed with two boys - Zack and Leo. In May 2017, Zack was born and in February 2020, Lisa gave birth to their second son named Leo.

The duo is now expecting their third child, a baby girl, in June 2021. 

