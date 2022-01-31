हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta birthday: See how Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, others wished Bollywood's dimple queen!

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned 47 years old on Monday (January 31).

Preity Zinta birthday: See how Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, others wished Bollywood&#039;s dimple queen!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's forever dimple queen, Preity Zinta, celebrated her 47th birthday on Monday. Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish the `Veer Zara` actor.

Singer and host, Sophie Choudry took to her Twitter handle to post a sweet message for her "dearest Zinta".

Her post read, "My dearest zinta!! So many memories over the years!! Love you and wish you all the love, happiness and tings in the world! I know this is your most special bday ever @realpreityzinta #HappyBirthdayPreityZinta."

sophie

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram story to post a heart-warming wish for her, which read, "Happy birthday, my dearest @realpz Wishing you tons of happiness, smiles & cuddles from the li`l ones today and always! ting!" She added rainbow, heart and sparkle emojis to her lovely wishes.

shilpa

Actor Bobby Deol, took to his Instagram handle to wish his `Jhoom Barabar Jhoom` co-star, with a still from the same movie.

His post read, "Happy birthday Preetam singh love you loads #HappyBirthday."

 

Preity and Bobby have co-starred in many films, like `Soldier`, `Jhoom Barabar Jhoom`, `Heroes`, and appeared in a special song in `Om Shanti Om`.Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to wish the `Kya Kehna` Actor. She wished her "love and light" in the post.

Actor Dia Mirza too posted her wishes in an Instagram story. She wished the actor and asked her to "keep harvesting".

The `Dil Chahta Hai` actor had a flourishing career in Bollywood from the late 90s to the late 2000s.

She was last seen in the film, `Bhaiaji Superhit`, opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018.

She is also the owner of the IPL cricket team `Punjab Kings`, earlier named `Kings XI Punjab`.Preity welcomed twins last year with her husband, Gene Goodenough, via surrogacy.

