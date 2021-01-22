Preity Zinta remembers the good old days without internet, drops her childhood pic!

New Delhi: Actress Preity Zinta took to social media to share a throwback picture of her childhood days and got nostalgic as she recalled the time when technology didn’t matter and children would enjoy the outdoors.

In the picture, a small Preity is seen standing beside her two brothers looking absolutely adorable. She remembered the days when she didn’t have to worry about posting pictures and hadn’t even heard the words ‘selfie’ and ‘cellphone’.

Feeling sorry for the current generation who will never get to experience life without technological intervention, she captioned the post saying: “Looking back at the good old days when we never got excited about posing for a photo, never cared who liked it, never heard of the word Selfie or a Cellphone!”

“Feels like a lifetime ago but we were never bored, never restless and never indoors. I kind of feel sad for today’s generation.... they will never know that kind of freedom & that kind of innocence,” she said.

Actress Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Sangharsh’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Farz and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. She was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ after which she has been on a break and has spent her time during the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough.