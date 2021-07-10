Priyanka Chopra attends Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles finals with Kate Middleton, Prince William! - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals 2021 between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. Interestingly, she was seated just above Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The actress had donned a white turtle neck gown with a chic leather belt. She paired her outfit with a space grey mask and some stylish jewellery.

Many of her fan pages on Twitter posted videos and pictures of the global sensation and drooled over her perfect outfit.

Check out pics from her latest appearance:

O sorriso dela @priyankachopra é a primeira celebridade de Bollywood a assistir aos jogos #Wimbledon no camarote real - “ Dominação global”nos diríamos pic.twitter.com/p7ETL0nLFX — Priyanka Chopra BR (@priyankacbr) July 10, 2021

Stationed in London now, she seems to be enjoying her time there. On Thursday night, the stunning actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of her all-white boss lady ensemble and glimpses of her exploring the beautiful city with her friends.

The global star will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.