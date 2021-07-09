Priyanka Chopra slays in glamorous white dress, shares pics from visit to restaurant Sona in NYC!

New Delhi: Global superstar Priyanka Chopra recently shared more pictures from her visit to her restaurant Sona in New York and they are absolutely stunning! On Friday night (July 9), the actress took to social media to share stunning pics of her visiting the popular restaurant. In the photos, Priyanka can be seen donning a white strappy dress with a thigh slit and enjoying a drink at the eatery. As she walked around the restaurant in her golden heels, she also had a look at the Indian menu and posed in front of the walls of the restaurant that reminded her of home.

She captioned it saying, "Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork".

Check out her glamorous post:

Priyanka had launched the Indian restaurant Sona in New York City along with restaurateur Maneesh Goyal on March 26. She was involved in planning the restaurant for three years. The restaurant has a private dining room, named after Priyanka’s nickname ‘Mimi’ ’ and also sells art by Indian artists.

The actress is currently in London to resume shooting for her upcoming films. Earlier, she was in the US where she was spending quality time with her family and hubby Nick Jonas.

Stationed in London now, she seems to be enjoying her time there. On Thursday night, the stunning actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of her all-white boss lady ensemble and glimpses of her exploring the beautiful city with her friends.

The global star will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.