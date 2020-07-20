Priyanka Chopra cherishes the moment when Nick Jonas proposed to her for marriage

New Delhi: A day after celebrating her 38th birthday, global icon Priyanka Chopra on Sunday reminisced over how her husband Nick Jonas proposed to her for marriage two years ago. Priyanka shared a cute mirror selfie photo with Nick kissing her on the cheek and wrote, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time, you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you."

Nick soon reacted to his wife's post and dropped an adorable comment. "Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful," he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka ringed into her 38th birthday with Nick in California like this:

Nick had proposed to Priyanka in Greece in July 2018. They had a roka ceremony in Mumbai in August and got married in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel 'The White Tiger' along with Rajkummar Rao.