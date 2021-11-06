Priyanka Chopra, hubby Nick frame their wedding outfits - check out their 'first home'!

New Delhi: Despite living away from India, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas never leaves a chance to keep her traditional values alive.

She recently celebrated her first Diwali at her ‘first home’ along with her husband Nick Jonas. For the occasion, she even called her friends to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

In a series of pictures, she shared a glimpse of her lavish home and the most striking thing which caught everyone’s attention was the duo has got their wedding dupattas framed on the wall.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Our first Diwali in our first home together.. This one will always be special.

Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.

To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full

Happy Diwali

Makeup: @patidubroff

Hair: @bridgetbragerhair

Styling: @stylebyami

Outfit: @falgunishanepeacockindia

Nails: @kimmiekyees

@bobo.xxndigo

@wholesam @cathyballflowers @walkersmarsh @jaybharatfoodsla @rtkitchen_ @sanssho @hungryempire @acehighcasinorentals @tacer_losangeles @archiverentals @vogue.candles @anarbaghbeverlyhills

@liquidcatering @msiyengar @hennadilse

@laflowerwall @ohwattanight @gold.frame

@djrekha @mohamedassanisitarist

@socalhookahs @abcvalet @lagolfcartrentals

@andygump @partycrushevents.com.."

In the pictures, Priyanka looked ethereal in an ivory lehenga while Nick opted for a red kurta-pyjama. In the first pic, PeeCee can be seen sitting on a swing at their patio, with Nick standing beside her.

In the second pic, she was seen alone sitting on the staircases.

In the third picture, she can be seen posing at the main door with her back towards the frame. In the fourth and last picture, the power couple can be seen posing in a corner with a portrait of their wedding dupattas framed on the wall.

Lastly, they have wrapped up their post by sharing a video wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali while the duo posed near a pool with their background full of lights and diyas.

The duo also thanked everyone who helped them in making their event a special one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.