Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for hiding daughter Malti Marie’s face yet again, irked netizens say, ‘Why bring her in the picture?’

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The power couple never fails to amaze their fans with their amazing looks and pictures. Recently, the ‘Desi Girl’ took to Instagram and posted a family picture with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. In the first picture, Priyanka could be seen holding Malti in her arms as Nick stands beside her. In the second picture, Priyanka could be seen looking at the sea with daughter Malti Marie. In the third picture, the three of them are standing at the sea shore.

However, fans were a little disappointed as they again hid Malti Marie’s face and even wrote that if they don’t want to show her face then why do they bring her in the picture. “I mean, I don’t understand why would you even bring your baby in a photo/picture when you don’t want anyone to see?,” commented one user. “I don’t get the hiding of the baby’s face. If you don’t want to show her then don’t post her photos. Simple,” added another user. “Why are u hiding her face? it was so awkward when you were showing us your baby bump, but now that the baby is here you decide not to show her?,” a third user wrote.

See the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra

See how trolls reacted

Some of the fans, however, defended her for hiding daughter Malti Marie’s face and said that she’s the mother and it's her wish.

Priyanka Chopra worked in Bollywood for years before she moved to the Hollywood and later married American singer Nick Jonas in a Hindu as well as Christian ceremony. The couple welcomed a daughter Malti Marie in January last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in two important projects `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. It`s All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film `SMS fur Dich` by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported. While `Citadel` is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. In Bollywood, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar`s directorial `Jee Le Zaraa` in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.